Tyler County’s Pct. 1 constable resigns to start retirement

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler County’s constable for Precinct 1 is resigning from his post to start his second retirement.
Pct. Constable Dale Freeman, who has been in law enforcement for almost 40 years, said he just thought it was time because the voters have already selected his successor, and he is 65 years old.
“It was just my time to call it quits,” Freeman said. “Things are winding down., and I just wanted to help with a smooth transition.”
The Tyler County commissioners will vote to accept Freeman’s resignation at their regular meeting on Monday, May 11. If they approve it, it will be effective as of May 31. Then the next agenda item calls for candidate-elect Ronnie Ford to serve the rest of Freeman’s unexpired term through Dec. 31.
“I like the guy who will be taking over as the Pct. 1 constable,” Freeman said. “I even voted for him.”
Freeman said there was no dissension and that he had a good working relationship with Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette.
“I had a nice talk with the judge, and he was very supportive of my decision,” Freeman said.
Freeman said this will be his second retirement. He added that he started his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff and then spent 22 years as an agent for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
He also served as a part-time Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputy for the Ivanhoe community where he lives. He served as Tyler County’s emergency management coordinator for five years and was finishing out his second term as the county’s Pct. 1 constable.
Once his retirement starts, Freeman plans to continue being a part of the Ivanhoe community and spending time with his family and friends.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.