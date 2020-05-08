Tourism returns to Jefferson ... cautiously

Jefferson, Texas (KLTV) - When everyone is advised to stay home a town based on tourism suffers very quickly. That’s what happened in at least one East Texas city. But now, cautiously, they have reopened for business.
Jefferson had been virtually a ghost town for many weeks, but that recently changed according to Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur.
“If you would have been here Saturday, you would have noticed a whole different Marion County from nine weeks ago to the weekend,” LaFleur said.
Margret McMillin of Port Jefferson Outpost says they were fortunate to have been considered an essential business during that time.
“We were able to stay open. We were considered essential because we sold groceries and things like that. This past weekend it was out of this world. People came from everywhere,” McMillin said.
Jefferson has a lot of fans; a lot of nearly regulars, and they are coming back.
“Friday, Saturday and Sunday was very good. And Tuesday, our burger day, you get two burgers for $6.50. It was the best burger day we ever had,” McMillin revealed.
“A lot of people are coming in. I think they’re gleeful to be getting out of the house and just be out you know; walking the beautiful streets of this historic town,” LaFleur stated.
People like Alisha Berrey from Shreveport.
“It’s kind of a normal-like feel from the last two months where it’s just been kind of scary. You don’t really know what’s going to happen so it’s nice to have a normal feel for a little bit. I think if you’re inside all the time it’s not good for your mental health,” Berrey observed.
Emily Dorbritz of EmBear’s Vintage had been cooped up a while, but she and her husband have reopened.
“Jefferson, we’re not huge town, we can give people the options to walk around the streets, come in our little shop. Even last weekend I think we only had one or two times that we ever met our 25 percent,” Dorbritz said.
And Emily thinks the more stores that are open, the more distance people will have from each other.
So, all in all:
“People just want to get out of the house. They’re comfortable coming to Jefferson,” McMillin added.
And it looks like they’ll keep streaming in to the Port of Jefferson.
Downtown stores are nearly all open and are all carefully complying with the governor’s orders.
