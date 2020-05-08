Steel manufacturing plant in Hughes Springs to lay off 55

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Steel Tubular Products in Hughes Springs has submitted a notice to the Texas Workforce Commission that states the facility will be laying 55 people off on Sunday.
According to the TWC website, the state agency received the WARN notice from U.S. Steel on May 1.
Companies are required by state law to file WARN notices with the TWC to announce pending layoffs or workforce adjustments. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.
Under certain circumstances, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires you to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families, and communities.
The layoffs come at a time when the unemployment rate has reached its highest point since the Great Depression. According to the Associated Press, the United States’ jobless rate spiked to 14.7 percent in April.
The AP story reported that 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worse monthly loss on record.
KLTV News has reached out to U.S. Steel Tubular Products, which is headquartered in Spring, for comment. According to the company’s website, U.S. Steel has been serving the energy industry since 1901, and it is North America’s largest fully integrated tubular products manufacturer.
Related story: Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.