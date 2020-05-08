Spring Hill athletic director/head football coach resigns

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Jonny Louvier, Spring Hill ISD’s athletic director and head football coach, has stepped down from the program. Under Louvier last season, Spring Hill finished the year 6-6, making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
A Facebook post from the district announced the news Friday morning. The post stated that Associate Head Coach Weston Griffis will be the interim athletic director moving forward.
“I want to thank Coach Louvier for the positive impact he has had on Spring Hill ISD athletics and in the lives of our students,” Superintendent Wayne Guidry said in the statement. “We wish him well in his future endeavors. To our student-athletes and Spring Hill community, no one person is larger and more important than the team itself. As a team under coach Griffis’ leadership, we will continue our workouts on Monday and move forward.”
