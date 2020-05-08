Spotlight on East Texan Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs during 2020 NFL season

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of big games in their quest to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
If they are able to accomplish that goal they would be the first team to win two-straight championships since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005.
The Chiefs will be in the spotlight to start off the season, Mahomes and his teammates will have their Super Bowl banner raised and celebrated on Thursday Sept.10 in the 2020 NFL season opener. The Chiefs will take on the Texans. It will be a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round game. The Texans were up 24-0 and blew the lead with the Chiefs winning 51-31. It should be a good game between Mahomes and the Texans Deshaun Watson.
After a game against the Chargers, Mahomes swill lead the team against two-straight defending division champions in Baltimore and New England. The New England game lost some of its luster with Tom Brady leaving for Tampa Bay but the Baltimore game will be tough with Lamar Jackson under center for the Ravens.
The Chiefs have won four-straight AFC West crowns. To win a fifth means they will have to play a tough division slate with three of the first four coming on the road. Mahomes will have multiple chances to grow his legend in prime time with the Chiefs playing in five prime time games. They include two Thursday night games, versus the Texans and Bills. The marquee game between Jackson and Mahomes will take place on Monday night football. Their two final prime time games will both be road tests on Sunday night football against the Broncos and the new Las Vegas Raider.
