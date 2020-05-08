East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We will continue to see clouds decrease across East Texas for the rest of the night tonight. Overnight, Skies become mostly clear and stay that way through the entire Mother’s Day Weekend. Partly Cloudy skies for next week and a slight chance for a few scattered showers on Tuesday, about 30%, otherwise, only a 10% chance Wednesday through Thursday, increasing just a bit on Friday. After a cool weekend with temperatures well below seasonal averages, temperatures are expected to begin warming up quite a bit next week with highs starting out in the upper 70s and climbing into the mid to upper 80s by mid to late week. Enjoy! Happy Mother’s Day to all!