Marshall nursing home confirms nearly 60 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - According to a press release from Governor Abbott’s office, a Surge Response Team has been deployed to Marshall.
Ken Kale with Marshall Manor West nursing home has confirmed in a statement to KLTV that the nursing has an "outbreak of COVID-19 among our resident population as well as employees.
Marshall Manor West reached out to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for help, triggering the deployment of a Surge Team, according to Kale.
Surge Teams perform an assessment of a given facility if there has been a flare up of COVID-19 cases reported. They can provide PPE, testing supplies, and onsite staffing as well.
Team Members include Emergency Management, Texas Military, Health and Human Services and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force. They will work with local health officials to help contain the flare ups.
Full statement from Ken Kale, Marshall Manor West
Marshall Manor West would like to confirm an outbreak of COVID-19 among our resident population as well as employees. Even while following the strict guidelines, we received our first positive resident test result on 4/15/20.
We quickly began tracing the exposure and identified a staff member who was not showing symptoms but lived in a local apartment complex that we were told had several positive cases.
This employee was quarantined and test results revealed the employee to be positive for the virus. Since that time the virus has spread to 38 additional residents and 20 employees. With so many employees and residents testing positive, the facility reached out to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission who provided a “STRIKE” team to assist the facility with staffing and the procurement of PPE.
The facility is very grateful to the BCFS STRIKE team as well as local Long Term Care Regulatory for all of the sacrifice and assistance during this difficult time. We are working toward a recovery plan at this time and look forward to a day when this virus is no longer a threat to our most vulnerable populations.
