Man killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Weather may have been a factor in an early-morning wreck Friday which claimed the life of a Naples man.
According to the preliminary DPS report, someone was traveling on State Highway 77 and lost control during a heavy thunderstorm. Two other vehicles had to avoid that vehicle and they lost control. In one of the vehicles was Josh Hill, 23, who struck a tree. He died at the scene.
DPS is not yet able to determine if the first vehicle had hydroplaned.
