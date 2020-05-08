LETU to refund fees after canceling 2020 summer academic camps

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - LeTourneau University has canceled summer academic camps that were scheduled for June.
The camps were canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the University.
Refunds of all registration fees will be completed during the month of May and will be credited back to the credit cards used to register for camps. University officials are asking for patience as it may take a while to process those refunds.
“We want to say thank you to all the parents and grandparents for trusting LeTourneau with your kids!” Administrator for Summer Camps Kaylee Salser said in a statement released Friday morning. “We care for their safety and want to make sure we are able to provide a safe environment for every child to attend camps. We look forward to celebrating BIG with your amazing kids in 2021 Summer Camps.”
Most other events on campus for June, and some for July, also have been canceled. The University will make a decision about its sports camps at a later date.
