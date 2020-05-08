Higher ed learns the cost of pandemic response

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Higher education board members are beginning to learn what economic toll the pandemic will take, and the lesson may be a difficult one.
In April, the state’s universities shuttered classrooms and shifted academics online while their health institutions entered the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
University of Texas Chancellor James B. Milliken described his system’s response as a dramatic pivot during Wednesday's board of regents’ teleconference meeting.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders aimed to increase hospital bed capacity across the state suspended non-essential and non-emergency surgeries. The UT system suspended all university research unrelated to COVID-19.
Milliken told regents 20,000 hospital beds and 2,000 ICU beds are now available for a potential surge. As of May 6, about 17 percent of COVID-19 related hospitalizations have been at UT Health facilities. The system has conducted more than 41,000 tests – that’s about 13 percent of the state’s total.
But that came at a price, Milliken told the nine governor-appointed board members charged with providing for the maintenance, support, and direction of the eight universities and six health institutions that make up the University of Texas system.
“…but with this success came a significant financial hit of over $10 million a day in losses at our health institutions and while we now believe with the gradual reopening – which the governor announced and we have begun to implement – that our financial picture will improve and our estimates are lower than previous,” Milliken said.
Gross revenue losses will be somewhere between $300 million and $400 million for the year at our health institutions, Milliken said.
And there was more.
“Of course, the double whammy for Texas, in addition to the pandemic, is the oil industry has been hit very hard,” Milliken said, before telling regents that revenue payments from University Lands are expected to be half of what was received last year – dropping from $1 billion to less than $500 million.
UT is not the only institution grappling with the sudden change. University Lands manages the surface and mineral interests of 2.1 million acres of land in West Texas for the Permanent University Fund, a funding source for both the UT and Texas A&M systems.
That “will have a significant impact down the road,” Milliken said.
CARES Act allocations have been identified, but Milliken drew a verbal picture of the revenue gap left to fill.
About $173 million provided by the Department of Education, half of which is direct emergency funding for students to be distributed upon receipt of guidance expected this week. Promised institutional funds of $86 million have not yet been made available, Milliken said, but will help when they are.
Many universities reimbursed students in part for fees charged during a semester that went abruptly from in-class to online. At UT Austin, those reimbursements totaled $26 million in auxiliary payments alone, Milliken said.
“It [UT Austin] will be eligible for $16 million of institutional funds under the CARES Act, thus leaving us $10 million short on that one line item alone,” he said.
For health institutions, CARES Act allocations to hospitals and providers nationally are based on the share of Medicare reimbursements. Milliken said $134 million was received by the UT system.
“That’s going to help, but nowhere near the losses they have suffered to date,” Milliken said.
Down the road also is the next legislative session for Texas. It’s a road that Chairman Kevin Eltife, a former State House representative and past mayor of Tyler, knows well.
“We’re going to have to look at everything from top to bottom because we are going to have to do our part to help the legislature because they’re not going to have the funds next session,” Eltife said. “I’m confident they’ll be looking to us to help find efficiency.”
Eltife told regents that new building projects have been “scrubbed” and every dollar spent will be examined critically.
Meanwhile, finding efficiencies at each of UT’s 14 campuses will be determined by their respective presidents. Milliken told regents that, while the institution as a whole has already taken a number of steps to reduce expenses, each campus is unique and therefore faces unique challenges.
“The differences are important, but the common denominator is that each must be prepared to operate with less financial support than they were anticipating before the pandemic,” he said.
A common denominator for all higher education facilities in the country is uncertainty about what fall enrollment will look like. The UT system alone educates about 240,000 students a year at 14 campuses, according to their own data.
While most large institutions in Texas have announced they will hold in-person classes in some form, campus life presents its own challenges under social distancing requirements.
“So, like everyone else, while we are hoping we can offer as much of the valuable in-person residential experience as possible, it seems safe to say that campus life will not be exactly like it was last fall,” Milliken said. “But it won’t be like this spring, either.”
Milliken said last fall about 20,000 international students were enrolled in the UT system. This year, a “substantial decrease” is expected, in part, due to the inability of students to get visas because foreign consulates and visa offices remain closed during the pandemic.
Milliken told regents he met with U.S. State Department officials earlier this week and “encouraged the relaxation of limitations that exist now on the amount of online education that international student visa holders can take.”
Currently, international students need an F-1 visa to study as a full-time student in the U.S. and are restricted to one online class, according to Department of Education guidelines.
But there is a silver lining to the pandemic response, and the team charged with leading one of the state’s iconic educational institutions identified it quickly.
“During the month of April, UT Health professionals provided over 100,000 telemedicine visits to patients,” Milliken said. “The relaxation of regulations on telemedicine and the embrace of it by physicians and patients will probably be one of the ways in the future we are able to serve a much greater number of Texans.”
