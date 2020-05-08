Evening Weather At Your Fintertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We will continue to see clouds decrease across East Texas for the rest of the day today. A few scattered showers remain in the forecast through early this evening for Deep East Texas. Overnight, Skies become mostly clear and stay that way through the entire Mother’s Day Weekend. Well Below Normal Temperatures this weekend as well. Partly Cloudy skies for next week and a slight chance for a few scattered showers on Tuesday, about 30%, otherwise, only a 10% chance Wednesday through Friday. After a cool weekend, temperatures are expected to begin warming up quite a bit next week with highs starting out in the upper 70s and climbing into the mid to upper 80s by mid to late week. Enjoy! Happy Mother’s Day to all!