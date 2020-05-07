WEBXTRA: Tyler’s Historic Aviation Memorial Museum set to re-open

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is set to re-open tomorrow after it was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Louis C. Thomas, the museum’s former vice president, about the museum’s re-opening and some of the improvements the folks at the HAMM have made during the COVID-19 shutdown. Thomas said the museum has improved its displays and replaced its lights with LED lights that make it easier to see inside the museum.
Thomas said the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum will only be open on Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of May. He added that the museum’s leadership hopes they will be able to open three days a week during the month of June.
For more information, visit the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum website. The website also lists the ticket prices for the museum.
