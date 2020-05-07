President Trump meets with Gov. Greg Abbott

“We’ve been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Texas but at the same time, we created these surge forces that will go out to regions where there are flare ups, and it’s like putting out a fire,” Abbott said. “We have a surge force working in the panhandle in Texas right now, up in Amarillo and just north of Amarillo because of an outbreak at a meat-packing plant and there are several other issues with meatpacking plants in Texas. Basically, there’s only three categories causing any type of outbreak. There are meat-packing plants, there are jails, and there are senior centers. And so we have task forces that focus on those three areas. It weren’t for those three categories, the people in Texas testing positive would be very minimal."