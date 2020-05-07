President Trump meets with Gov. Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - President Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott met with reporters after their own meeting Thursday in Washington.
Abbott spoke about “putting out fires” in certain locations when it came to COVID-19 spread.
“We’ve been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Texas but at the same time, we created these surge forces that will go out to regions where there are flare ups, and it’s like putting out a fire,” Abbott said. “We have a surge force working in the panhandle in Texas right now, up in Amarillo and just north of Amarillo because of an outbreak at a meat-packing plant and there are several other issues with meatpacking plants in Texas. Basically, there’s only three categories causing any type of outbreak. There are meat-packing plants, there are jails, and there are senior centers. And so we have task forces that focus on those three areas. It weren’t for those three categories, the people in Texas testing positive would be very minimal."
“And the governor and I have spoken about -- what he’s doing with senior citizen centers is incredible,” Trump said. “The time and effort and love that you are giving to senior citizens, they were just -- what has gone on throughout the country in some instances, as you know, senior citizens areas.”
Abbott addressed the recent arrest of a salon owner in Dallas.
“I made one thing clear and that is, as we go through this process of trying to maintain order in our states, as we are asking the people in our state to comply with these orders, we should not be taking these people and put them behind bars,” Abbott said. “These people who have spent their life building up a business and being told to shut it down and lose every penny they have, and then if they don’t follow every little, you know, fine point of all the rules, they suddenly are subject to arrest.”
Dr. Deborah Birx said she agreed with the governor’s reopening strategy.
“The ability to go into prison, to go into meat-packing plants, and go into the senior care centers and proactively test is really quite extraordinary,” Birx said. “And I think we still remain concerned about asymptomatic spread, and we think that the progress that they’re making on testing in a focused way to protect others is really a way that we can move forward together to protect everyone in the community.”