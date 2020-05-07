WATCH: Chief Nursing Officer speaks about her challenging profession

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -It’s National Nurses Week and Jennifer Kielman spoke with Shelly Welch, the Chief Nursing Officer at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Shelly Welch said her desire to serve others played a role in choosing nursing as a career. She also talked about the different areas she has worked in on the nursing side and the business side of health care.
Welch said there is a hospital culture made up of nurses that is like a family in itself, keeping the patient as the center of their focus.
