Tyler doctor, health officials explain COVID-19 testing process from sample collection to data reporting

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Tyler doctor testing for COVID-19 says demand for the diagnostic test is decreasing.
“We’re not doing the drive-thru test, the diagnostic test, as often as we were,” Dr. Stephen C. Spain said. "There just doesn’t seem to be the demand for it, which is good.”
Spain said turnaround times for test results have also improved since he started testing in March. Test are given to those who are symptomatic in a drive-thru setting and involves a swab of the nose or mouth, or even both.
“We collect the sample and we send it to a reference lab," Spain said. "Either one in Houston overnight, or our local lab provider, and they’re sending it on to Quest or Clinical Pathology Labs, another big diagnostic lab in Dallas.”
Spain says samples are transported by couriers. If the test comes back positive, both private and public labs are required to report it to the state. Spain said if the private lab doesn’t report it, the doctor’s office will.
“That information would come to our office and we would be responsible for loading it into appropriate dashboards and then starting with the contact tracing," said George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler.
Local health departments, like NET Health, often offer those numbers to local leaders who then report them to the public. In rural Texas counties, the numbers are often reported by the state health department to the county’s emergency manager or the county judge.
When it comes to other infectious diseases, like measles and mumps, Texas labs are typically only required to report positive test results to the state.
But according to a Texas Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman, Governor Greg Abbott signed an order that requires labs to report both positive and negative results for COVID-19 effective March 24. This means the state health department’s total number of tests conducted in Texas may not include some negative tests conducted in labs before March 24, according to officials.
