State Emergency Medical Task Force to test all inmates in Smith Co. north jail facility for COVID-19

Since the outbreak of Covid 19 in the United States and more especially in Texas, we made numerous changes and utilized precautionary measures in the Smith County Jail as were recommended by Net Health. These precautions ranged from more frequent disinfecting and cleaning, discontinuing the crossover of employees working in both jail facilities, discontinuing the movement of inmates from facility to facility, quarantined inmate’s areas were professionally cleaned and disinfected and etc…
Unfortunately, even though the above precautions were taken, that didn’t prevent the spread of Covid 19 into the North Jail Facility. The initial positive Covid 19 test was traced to a North Jail employee who became ill while at work. That employee was subsequently determined to test positive for Covid 19. It was determined this employee contracted the virus from a family member who works in the medical field. It is unfortunate that due to the range of symptoms from Covid 19, some people have the virus prior to displaying symptoms allowing for the unknown and easy spread. That employee is now back to work after testing negative in two tests for the virus.
We then began to have several inmates who had been in contact with the above mentioned employee test positive allowing for the spread of the virus even more without the knowledge and with several of these inmates being asymptomatic until they had spread the virus.
Judge Nathaniel Moran and I made the decision to test all employees of the North Jail Facility in order to determine if there were more positive cases that were yet unknown. Those tests began early this past Tuesday morning and yesterday we determined there were five employees of the North Jail Facility that tested positive yet were asymptomatic. These employees have since been placed in self quarantine. The five positive employees were out of a total of thirty one being tested. This morning eighteen more employees of the North Jail Facility were tested and those results are pending.
A total of sixteen staff members of the North Jail Facility have tested positive as of this date with one in full recovery. A total of eight inmates have tested positive with three tests pending results. Six additional detention officers are quarantined pending test results. We also have our first positive test of an employee from the Central Jail Facility and are taking additional precautionary measures to curtail an outbreak in the Central Jail Facility.
In an effort to protect our inmate population, earlier this week our Emergency Operations Center put in a State of Texas Assistance Request (STAR) to have all inmates at the North Jail facility in Smith County tested for Covid-19. Based on that request, an Emergency Medical Task Force from the Governor’s Rapid Response Team was assigned and is currently being mobilized to provide this testing. We expect the testing to begin in the next 48 hours.
