State Emergency Medical Task Force to test all inmates in Smith Co. north jail facility for COVID-19

Unfortunately, even though the above precautions were taken, that didn’t prevent the spread of Covid 19 into the North Jail Facility. The initial positive Covid 19 test was traced to a North Jail employee who became ill while at work. That employee was subsequently determined to test positive for Covid 19. It was determined this employee contracted the virus from a family member who works in the medical field. It is unfortunate that due to the range of symptoms from Covid 19, some people have the virus prior to displaying symptoms allowing for the unknown and easy spread. That employee is now back to work after testing negative in two tests for the virus.