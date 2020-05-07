Smith County affidavit: Suspects allegedly chased down motorcyclist, shot him

The affidavit said detectives asked Valenzuela if he was anywhere while he was out of the house on May 2 where he may be on camera and Valenzuela said he would possibly be on camera at a Whataburger in Liberty City with some ‘brothers’. He was asked where they came from if he was alone and Valenzuela changed his story again saying the truth was there was a member of the Cossacks that he really didn’t like and that he had begun having a relationship with that member’s wife. Valenzuela said the two members that were with him at Whataburger were driven to the woman’s residence by a third member and Valenzuela arrived later and the two members stayed outside to “watch his back” while he went inside. The affidavit said Valenzuela refused to provide the names of the two men or the women who could corroborate his story.