East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As we head through the nighttime hours, a chance for scattered showers/thunderstorms will occur over portions of the northern half of East Texas. Very late tonight/early on Friday morning, a cold front will move into and through East Texas very quickly. It should move through Deep East Texas by late afternoon. Along and ahead of this front, showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur bringing with them some very gusty winds and some pockets of hail. Any additional risks of tornadoes and flash flooding is very low at this time. Once the front moves through your area, the rain chances will diminish quickly. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk for severe storms over the northern sections of East Texas/along and near I-30 through 7AM on Friday morning. Then another Slight Risk over SE sections of East Texas/Eastern Deep East Texas for Friday afternoon as the front moves through. As for East Texas in general, we are keeping our Disruptive Weather Outlook at high through the mid-morning hours, then lowering it to low after the front passes. A good portion of East Texas will see some sunshine by and during the afternoon/evening hours. The upcoming weekend looks very nice with chilly mornings and cool/mild afternoons. Most of next week looks very nice as well…warming up under a partly cloudy sky and a very, very slight chance for a few showers.