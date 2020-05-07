Motorist trapped in car teetering on bridge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas driver ended up nearly toppling over a bridge on Thursday.
Around 8 a.m., a car crashed through a guard rail on County Road 1115, near Kilgore.
Crews from 3 different departments converged on the bridge at county road 1115, where a driver was trapped in a teetering vehicle.
“She ran through the guard rail on the bridge, and off the bridge, but there wasn’t any water where she was. And the car was kind of leaning more to its left side,” said Kilgore rescue chief Edgar Rachal.
But the driver had a stroke of luck. A motorist, who just happened to be a firefighter, came along.
The firefighter called in the incident and stayed on the scene.
The driver was unable to free herself.
"When I opened the back door, she said don't let my dog out," the firefighter said.
"We had to stabilize the car with some rescue struts so it wouldn't move," Rachal said.
Seeing that time was crucial, the rescue team went to a new tool in the bag.
"We used a 799 cutter, battery powered. Everything we have is battery powered. The newer exotic metals that they're putting into cars are extremely hard. With this we can make one cut and cut that entire pillar in two," the chief said.
With no lines or power sources to set up, they worked quickly, cutting an opening and freeing the woman, who was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
And for the rescue team, an investment that paid off.
"How much is a life worth. It's worth it if it saves one life," says Rachal.
Firefighters from New London, Crims Chapel and Kilgore all helped with the rescue effort.
