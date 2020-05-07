Kilgore food truck owners attribute increase in customers to people wanting to help small businesses

“A lot of people have stopped by and said ‘hey, there’s a small business, a mom-and-pop shop. Let’s stop by and give them a try,'" Lacreshia said. “We have had a lot of patrons throughout all this, which we do appreciate. A lot of repeat business. A lot of new business. So we’ve actually grown quite a bit and brought on a lot of, I guess, new family members as you could say because they’ve continued to come back.”