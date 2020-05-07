Kilgore food truck owners attribute increase in customers to people wanting to help small businesses

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Restaurants haven been slowly opening their dining rooms for sit-down meals. But for food trucks, there’s no dining in to worry about.
And that’s been a blessing for the owners of Raisin’ Smoke BBQ and Catering, who tell us the smell and word of mouth is what usually gets people to stop by their trailer at 1409 Highway 31 East in Kilgore.
Now Stephen and Lacreshia Walker can add another ingredient to their recipe for success — the desire to support local businesses as owners reopen following the COVID-19 shutdown.
“A lot of people have stopped by and said ‘hey, there’s a small business, a mom-and-pop shop. Let’s stop by and give them a try,'" Lacreshia said. “We have had a lot of patrons throughout all this, which we do appreciate. A lot of repeat business. A lot of new business. So we’ve actually grown quite a bit and brought on a lot of, I guess, new family members as you could say because they’ve continued to come back.”
The Walkers have been operating Raisin’ Smoke BBQ and Catering at its current location since the beginning of the this year.
They are thankful for the increase in customers and don’t anticipate losing any of them once other restaurants reopen.
“Our food is great, and I don’t think we’ll have one problem with that whatsoever,” Lacreshia said.
“We’ve been working so hard and being here consistently,” Stephen said.
And for the Walkers, food isn’t the only thing being served. Lacreshia says she personally thanks first responders for their service and tries to minister through conversation with all the all the customers.
“I always have some conversation with them and somehow either minister with my heart or some type of conversation to say hey thank you for your service, for their prayers and everything to help keep our community going because ultimately that’s the object here,” she said.
