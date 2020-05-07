Historic Memorial Aviation Museum in Tyler ready to welcome guests after 7-week closure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Historic Memorial Aviation Museum at Tyler Regional Airport will reopen Friday after a seven-week closure related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum has a plethora of aviation and American military artifacts dating back to the 1800s.
During its seven-week break, museum representatives said improvements were made on the lighting system to better enjoy the memorabilia.
“We have made some changes to our displays. We have made them better, appearance-wise, and we’ve changed all our lights from the old florescent to LEDs,” said Louis C. Thomas, former vice president at the museum. “It makes it very white inside now, it makes it much easier to see.”
The Historic Memorial Aviation Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The museum has plans to expand hours as more COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions are lifted.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.