Gov. Abbott to clarify guidelines on wearing a face mask Thursday morning

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Texans are expected to learn more about whether or not the they could face charges for not wearing a face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The debate over whether or not the state’s suggested health protocol is punishable by a fine or jail time comes after citations have been issued across the state.
Late Wednesday night, Governor Abbott tweeted in part, “no one should forfeit their liberty and be sent to jail for not wearing a mask.”
He went on to say, “I’ll make further announcements about this and related issues in the morning.”
According to “The Governor’s Report to Open Texas,” masks recommendations are listed 13 times for different situations.
In the category for health protocols for individuals, the report states:
The governor is set to travel to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump today. They are expected to discuss the efforts in place to re-open Texas.
Live updates on Abbott’s announcement and travels can be found streaming throughout the day on East Texas Now. Watch live here.
