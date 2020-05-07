Frontier Airlines to restart service at Tyler airport in limited capacity

From the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas - Frontier Airlines will restart limited services at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on Sunday, May 10. Service will provide a one-stop flight to Denver International Airport once a week. Flights will have a short layover in DFW and no plane change. The current schedule runs through June with updates to follow.
“Frontier is known for their low fares and a-la-carte service and has been hugely successful in East Texas,” said Operations Supervisor Drew Danielson. “We are glad to be able to provide additional commercial air service options.”
For more information on flights, visit FlyFrontier.com.
