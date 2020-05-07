East Texas nurses describe working at New York City hospital during pandemic

NEW YORK, New York (KLTV) - It's been about four weeks since nurses Amanda Clakley, Jennifer Plunkett, and Hannah Latham arrived in New York City to help treat patients. They're working nightside for normally 12-hour shifts in the intensive care unit and the emergency room at a hospital in Queens. Before each shift, they suit up.
"We’re definitely thick in PPE. So you wear you N-95, wear a mask over that, your goggles or face shield, two layers of gowns, and two pairs of gloves,” Latham said.
Arriving around the time of the peak number of cases in New York, they say they’re now seeing less people coming in with COVID-19.
"At their highest peak, they were holding up to 100 patients just in this area, so its actually slowed down a lot in the past couple weeks,” Latham said.
They say working in the epicenter of the outbreak some 1,300 miles from home has proven challenging at times, especially when it comes to thinking about family back home.
"I think that’s one of the biggest struggles I’ve had is just I miss my husband and kids. I’ve never been apart from my kids that long or my husband, but we’re staying busy so it helps kind of keep your mind off of being away,” Clakley said.
But they say the support from New Yorkers has helped keep their spirits up.
"The one thing that I really, that we all three had said since we’ve been here is just how welcoming everybody is here. I mean there’s signs everywhere that just say thank you for all the healthcare workers. We’ll walk home down the streets and we’ll just have random people honk and at first I’m like oh they’re honking at us but they’re just like thank you, thank you!” Clakley said.
Hannah, Amanda and Jennifer are a little over the halfway mark on this journey. They say they’re looking forward to being back home in East Texas soon.
