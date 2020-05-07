East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices remain mostly steady

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at this week’s cattle prices.
According to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett, all weight class averages of both feeder steers and heifers ended mostly steady on the front-end classes. That’s compared to last week.
Hard-to-place feeder calves ended four and six dollars lower. Meantime, slaughter cows and bulls ended between firm and two dollars lower.
The feeder board continues to be volatile. This comes as packing plants are running around 65-percent of normal rates. It’s causing a huge backlog of live cattle that are still waiting in feedlots to be processed.
