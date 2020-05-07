Crockett police arrest 3 daycare workers as result of ongoing abuse investigation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Three daycare workers have turned themselves in to authorities in connection with an ongoing child abuse investigation by the Crockett Police Department.
Shaquill Johnson, 29, Seklethia Jackson, 37, and Sabrina Griffin, 35, all of Crockett, were arrested and charged with state-jail felony abandoning or endangering a child.
According to a post on the Crockett Police Department Facebook page, the alleged abuse occurred at the Tree House Academy.
“As previously stated, the Crockett Police Department initiated an investigation into the physical abuse towards children at the Tree House Academy,” the Facebook post stated. “The initial investigation began with abuse allegations in the 2-3-year-old classroom, but we have since expanded the investigation to include all age groups and classrooms.”
A few days after the CPD’s initial Facebook post about the investigation, Johnson turned herself in to authorities.
As the investigation continued, the Crockett Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a second employee of the Tree House Academy. Jackson turned herself in on April 27, the Facebook post stated.
Then on Wednesday, the Crockett Police department issued an arrest warrant for Griffin. The warrant was obtained after Griffin was allegedly seen on video surveillance physically abusing more than one child on multiple occasions, the Facebook post stated.
“Officers with the Crockett Police Department and Houston County Sheriff Deputies attempted to make contact with Griffin on Wednesday afternoon, but they were unable to locate her,” the Facebook post stated. “Griffin was eventually contacted over the telephone and advised that officers were looking for her. Griffin refused to tell officers where she was located at that time.”
Griffin turned herself in Thursday morning, the Facebook post stated.
“Detectives are still actively working this case and reviewing every minute of video evidence that has been obtained,” the Facebook post stated. “Parents have been and will continue to be contacted by the Crockett Police Department after it is confirmed that their child has been mistreated or abused.”
According to the Facebook post, the owners of the Tree House Academy were discouraged from contacting children’s parents to prevent any interference with the investigation.
“This criminal investigation has stemmed solely from assaultive actions and aggressive behavior by staff members and not just corporal punishment,” the Facebook post stated.
The owners of the Tree House Academy and the victims’ families have cooperated with the Crockett Police department, the Facebook post stated.
“The Crockett Police Department will continue to conduct a thorough investigation, and anyone who is found to have mistreated any of these children will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law,” the Facebook post stated. “We are in contact with the State of Texas Licensing to ensure that all information and evidence we obtained is provided to them for a complete and thorough investigation by their agency.”
According to the Facebook post, it is likely that additional charges will be filed because each child will be treated as a separate case.
“The safety and well-being of the children involved in this case, as well as other children exposed to this behavior, is our utmost concern,” the Facebook post stated.
Anyone with information or concerns should call Lt. Blake Gates or Det. Leea Price at the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2021.
The Facebook post stated updates will be given as the investigation continues.
