Angelina County sheriff’s deputies arrest fugitive after high-speed chase

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who was wanted on numerous felony offenses after a high-speed chase that got up to speeds of more than 100 mph on Thursday.
According to a post on the ACSO Facebook page, patrol deputies and a narcotics deputy got information Thursday about a possible location for a wanted man who had recently evaded law enforcement. The ACSO narcotics deputy staked the suspect residence out and spotted Pedro Martinez Jr. leave in a silver BMW.
At that point, ACSO patrol deputies and Lufkin police officers tried to make a traffic stop on the BMW. However, Martinez kept going and actively evaded arrest.
“Martinez traveled onto Loop 287 at speeds over 100 mph before entering into the Fuller Springs Community,” the Facebook post stated. “Martinez continued to evade before coming to a stop on Mockingbird Trail and exiting the vehicle. Martinez then evaded deputies and officers on foot into a wooded area where he was Tased and taken into custody.”
The Facebook post stated that Martinez had been a fugitive and the cause of numerous foot pursuits and manhunts over the course of the last few weeks, and he was successfully able to evade law enforcement in those incidents.
“[Martinez] was wanted on multiple felony warrants including burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault, sexual assault, stalking, evading arrest or detention, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle among many other charges,” the Facebook post stated. “Martinez was taken to the ACSO Jail where he was booked in for those warrants, along with evading arrest with a vehicle.”
