Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It is shaping up to be another beautiful day today with sunny skies and calm northeast winds. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s across East Texas this afternoon and will feel very nice thanks to a drier airmass sitting in place. More sunshine and just slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow before rain chances return to East Texas starting overnight Thursday into early Friday ahead of our next cold front. There is a slight chance for a few isolated thundershowers for our northern counties around Midnight Friday morning, then showers and thunderstorms make their southern trek through East Texas during the day Friday as the cold front makes steady progress through East Texas. Widespread severe weather is not likely with this next system, but isolated storms could become strong to severe for areas south of I-20 during the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. Rain chances diminish quickly behind the cold front, and the front should be clear of East Texas just before Midnight Saturday morning. Next weekend looks clear and sunny with comfortable afternoon temps in the 70s, just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Sunshine and dry weather continues into the first half of next week as temperatures warm into the lower to middle 80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.