WEBXTRA: City of Longview restaurant inspections focus on compliance with governor’s order

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is resuming restaurant inspections, but they will be done differently as the city continues efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Instead of the usual formal inspections, inspectors will be visiting restaurants to make sure they are complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines in Phase One of the plan to reopen Texas. Those guidelines went into effect Friday, May 1, and include a 25 percent limit on capacity, using disposable menus and providing condiments in single-use portions and by request only.
“We are making sure that they have sanitizing stations. That we turn around the buffets. There are no more self-serve, not even in convenient stores. Things like that to ensure everyone is ready and acclimated to move to Phase Two, which will be May 18. Then that will increase from 25 percent capacity to 50 percent," said Leisha Kidd-Brooks, manager of the City of Longview Environmental Health Department.
Kidd-Brooks said her office has received complaints about improper use of gloves.
“We are addressing issues such as glove abuse. Please stop abusing gloves. They are single-use and they give citizens a false sense of security,” she said.
She said the gloves are not meant to be “worn all day, for hours on end. You cannot sanitize gloves. You use them once. You take them off. You wash your hands for 20 seconds with hot water and soap. Then don another pair of gloves,” Kidd-Brooks said.
