WATCH: Wood County resident shoots video of Blue Angels DFW flyover

GARLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County resident who was in Garland for her grandson’s surgery shot some amazing video of the Blue Angels flyover to honor healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel on Wednesday.
Pat Humphreys, of Yantis, said that she shot the video at about 11:07 a.m. Wednesday at the Baylor Scott White Surgical Center in Garland.
She said the audio that can be heard in the video is nurses celebrating the event.
“I thought the flyover was amazing!” Humphreys said. “What an event of unity! Recognizing COVID-19 first responders through this event was very positive during this difficult time.”
Humphreys said this was the second time that she has seen the Blue Angels in person. She added the aerobatic team’s flight over the DFW was just as amazing as the first time she saw them.
“It makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck from pride in our great country,” Humphreys said.
A May 4 tweet from the Blue Angels told residents of Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and New Orleans that the U.S. Navy’s aerobatics team was on its way to Texas and Louisiana.
“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID19,” the tweet stated.
The tweet also had a hashtag that said #AmericaStrong.
The U.S. Navy’s elite Blue Angels aerobatics team has been flying for 74 years.
“In 1946, the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, had a vision to create a flight exhibition team in order to raise the public's interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale,” the Blue Angels website states.
Currently, the aerobatics team uses F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets for its demonstrations.
For more information on the Blue Angels, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.