WATCH: Jacksonville mayor pleased salons can reopen

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday and talked about the governor’s decision to reopen hair and nail salons.
“I think it’s great,” Gorham said. “I know a lot of salons in East Texas are ready to reopen."
Gorham said he believes if salons stick to the guidelines, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing in the waiting rooms, then they should not have to worry about COVID-19 spread.
“I would hope in the next month, two months, three months, we can go back to what you and I like to think of as normal," Gorham said.
