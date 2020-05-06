Tyler native using background in modern dance to help professional athletes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler native Michelle Tyer Heines has spent the past several months in Florida working with NFL hopefuls.
Heines is a recovery trainer for professional athletes at the Michael Johnson Performance Center. Her main work before the 2020 NFL Combine and Draft was with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy was drafted 15th overall by the Denver Broncos.
“I am used to being asked to do more with less," Heines said. "This year I was asked to do more with more. Teaching Jerry was amazing. He is a great athlete. He can do anything asked. You are going to see a lot out of that kid. The broncos are going to be happy. ”
Heines got her Masters of Fine Arts in Modern Dance from Texas Christian University. While she was working on her masters she started working with pro athletes.
“It was kind of popular back then with Herschel Walker, Jerry Rice and other football players doing ballet, so the football players would come into my class,” Heines said.
Two decades later she has kept that same approach with helping athletes gain more flexibility and gain strength.
“I never tell them I was a dancer until the end and I say, ‘You know this whole time we have been learning the principles of dance,’" Heines said. “Not only does it make them for agile and faster, it helps heal them with injuries they have had in the past.”
