Two dead in crash on US 271 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed in a crash on US 271 in Pittsburg Tuesday.
According to a press release, at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Pittsburg Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of N. Greer Blvd in reference to a two vehicle crash.
The release said based on the officers investigation, it was determined that a 1997 Chevrolet SUV operated by Marvin Hooper, 77, of Pittsburg was travelling southbound on US 271. It appears that this vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic striking a 2018 Toyota SUV operated by Darlette Nunley, 53, of Pittsburg.
The release said Hooper and Nunley did not survive their injuries. A passenger in Hoopers vehicle was transported to UT Health with non-life threatening injuries.
