Texas Funeral Service Commission issues guidelines for funeral homes

“Just because most of the churches that we use are not available for funerals. They’re not open for regular church service so they won’t be having funerals. They’re still doing the online streaming or doing parking lot services,” James said. “We received a letter from the Texas Funeral Service Commission giving us guidelines and rules as to what we have to do as far as the rows, like we have to block off every other row — rope it off so that everybody has to sit every other row. They also told us that we would need to make sure that we sanitize the area that people have been in. SO, that’s another thing. You usually don’t have to sanitize when you go to the churches, but that would be something that we would need to make sure that we were able to do.”