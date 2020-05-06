Smith County commissioners approve fireworks sales for Memorial Day

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County residents will be able to buy fireworks to celebrate Memorial Day again this year.
Smith County Commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize fireworks sales from May 20 to May 25, which is Memorial Day.
Memorial Day is one of the holidays included in House Bill 1150, which was passed by the 84th Texas Legislature. It allows three additional periods that fireworks may be sold as long as county commissioners issue an order authorizing sales each year. The other holidays included in the bill are Texas Independence Day and San Jacinto Day.
According to the county, Smith County residents are allowed to pop fireworks throughout the year, and are only restricted on when they can buy them.
Before the three additional holidays were approved, fireworks could only be bought and sold for New Year’s Day and and July 4th.
Smith County officials urge everyone to use caution and be safe when using fireworks.
