Private funeral for Air Force Lt. General set for Wednesday in Flint

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The funeral for a United States Air Force veteran is scheduled for Wednesday in East Texas.
Lt. Gen. Howard Fish, 96, is credited for helping lead the country to victory in three wars.
According to his obituary, Fish lived in Tyler. A private Mass for the war veteran is set to take place at Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint.
A private burial will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana.
We first met Fish back in 2011 when he shared his story with our Joan Hallmark during our Freedom Fighters segment.
He told us about the moment he was captured by German soldiers during World War Two. Fish was imprisoned in multiple camps before he escaped for good.
“I was the only member of that outfit that had ever come back from prison camp,” Fish said.
At the time of his retirement in 1979, Lieutenant General Howard Fish was Assistant Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force.
His obituary states, “his military decorations and awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross with one oak leaf cluster, Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Purple Heart.”
Fish’s family is asking anyone who wants to pay tribute to his legacy, donate to the charity of their choice, in lieu of flower.
