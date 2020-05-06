2 people injured when tree falls on Bullard house

BULLARD , Texas (KLTV) - Two people were injured when a tree fell on a house in the 15000 block of Saline Circle in Bullard on Wednesday. One of the victims was seriously injured, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.
A tree trimming service was working near a house when there was an accident, and the tree fell on the house, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. The two people who were injured were with the tree trimming company, and both of them were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No information regarding the victims’ names, age, or gender was provided.
The homeowners weren’t home when the incident occurred at about 12:28 p.m.
Several area fire departments responded to the scene, including the Noonday Volunteer Fire Department and the Smith County Emergency Services District 2.
