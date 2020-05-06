Multi-car crash in Smith County believed to be caused by loose cows

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Loose cows are being blamed for a multi-car crash in Smith County early Wednesday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m. firefighters and EMS arrived at the scene along FM 2015 just south of Interstate 20.
Traffic was closed in both directions as crews cleared the site and tended to the people involved in wreck.
One of the crash victims showed us the front-end damage to his Nissan sedan. He told us he “most certainly hit a cow," but wasn’t sure how many other vehicles did.
The video we captured from the scene showed at least three vehicles with damage.
No word on where the cows came from.
No serious injuries are being reported by officials. An investigation is underway.
