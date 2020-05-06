EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! As drier air filters in to the area, temperatures are dropping into the 50s this morning. Expect a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine, light winds and lower humidity. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 70s. More sunshine tomorrow, but south winds will pick up through the day. This will warm temperatures back into the lower 80s and start to bring back the humidity ahead of a cold front on Friday. Friday’s cold front will bring a likely chance for scattered showers and thundershowers through the day. Rain could start as early as Friday morning in northern counties and progress southward along the cold front through the afternoon and evening. Rain clears out late Friday and cooler, less humid air filters back into East Texas for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both look mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.