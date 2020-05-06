Inspections resume for East Texas restaurants

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Now that East Texas business are opening up, restaurants are again being inspected, but on a new level of scrutiny.
Restaurant inspections by the Longview Environmental Health department have resumed, as phase one reopenings began.
“We are incorporating education. Enforcement of the governor’s mandates. Canvassing the city to make sure we shut down self-serve,” said Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks.
While some restaurants remain closed others have opened under the 25 percent capacity, but inspections are much different now.
“They must have a sanitation station upon entering the establishment. Our buffets will look a little different. You will no longer be able to prepare your own plate, workers have to do that for you. We had several places sanitizing their gloves, which are single service. We’ve let them no to sanitize between each transaction,” Brooks says.
It’s basically oversight into phase one recommendations. But food safety and people’s safety is priority.
"My number one concern is for my inspectors. I want to keep them safe as well, so they go into an establishment with face mask and gloves. Getting them acclimated to phase 1. Our number one priority is food safety," says Brooks.
Health inspectors don’t anticipate getting back to normal inspection reports until after ‘phase 2’ later this month.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.