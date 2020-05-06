61 inmates, 20 employees test positive for COVID-19 at East Texas prison

TENNESSEE COLONY, Texas (KLTV) - There are five prisons in Anderson County, and all of them are reporting positive cases of COVID-19. As concerns within the community remain, Jeremy Desel with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says they’re working around the clock to try to contain the spread.
“You know, our biggest concern is bringing it back home to the families and spreading it throughout the community,” Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston said.
"Any offender who is on any unit where there has been any positive test, whether that’s an offender or whether that’s a staff member, that unit is on a precautionary lockdown and nobody is able to move or interact,” Desel said.
The George Beto unit in Tennessee Colony is one of the hardest hit in the state. TDCJ says 61 inmates have tested positive and nearly 2,500 are classified as under medical restriction, meaning they could have possibly been exposed.
“We asked them when this first started to transfer a bunch out and they did transfer I think 98 out the first time down to the Stringfellow unit so they can get them closer to the Galveston Hospital," Johnston said.
While some severely sick prisoners are sent to the hospital, others with milder or no symptoms are cared for in their units.
"Offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in medical isolation. That means that they’re in a single cell by themselves only contacted by folks who are wearing full PPE,” Desel said.
County Judge Johnston says the new case numbers seem to be slowing down.
"It’s just going to have to run its course inside the prison. There’s not a whole lot that they can do about that. They can isolate them all that they can, but there’s only X number of places for them to go,” Johnston said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.