Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Carson Wentz isn't questioning the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts in the second round. The Eagles used the No. 53 pick to draft a quarterback instead of adding another playmaker on offense to help their franchise quarterback. But Wentz says he's “excited” to work with Hurts and he's willing to do whatever it takes to win another Super Bowl. Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa and was runnerup for the Heisman Trophy last year.