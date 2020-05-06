East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… For the remainder of today, the weather looks wonderful. Light wind, clear sky and mild temperatures. Thursday looks to be very nice for the most part until late in the evening/early overnight hours as an upper-level disturbance moves over the northern sections of East Texas bringing showers and some lightning/thunder through this area. On Friday, a moderate cold front moves through bringing more showers/thunderstorms to East Texas…generally from North to South. We should start with a 40% during the morning, increasing to a 70% chance late morning/early afternoon, then diminishing to near 0% by evening. Some gusty winds will be possible in the isolated thunderstorms that move through. Not too much rain is expected for us. At this time, The Disruptive Weather Outlook remains high for our Friday. The Mother’s Day Weekend still looks great. Cool mornings and cool/mild afternoons with lots of sunshine. A very weak front moves through on Monday morning with no issues with rainfall at all. Mostly Sunny skies on Monday…Partly Cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with a very, very slight chance for a few showers. Otherwise, slowly warming temperatures expected.