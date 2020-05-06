Baseball returns to Texas

Uri Geva of Infinity Pro Sports, who are hosting the tournament said the event has plans in affect that abide by CDC guidelines. Each coach, player, and umpire will be tested for the Covid-19, before the event begins. The groups will be quarantined at a local hotel during the week of event, and will only be allowed leave on a shuttle to and from the ball park/hotel. CSBI officials will also be recording temperatures daily of all participants at the event.