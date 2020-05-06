3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of motorcyclist in Smith County

Sheriff Larry R. Smith stated, “I continue to be amazed at the tenacity, cohesiveness and never quit attitude of all of these law enforcement entities that are working so well together. No one is concerned with who gets the credit, only that justice is served. This is one of the more complex investigations in which we were able to join local law enforcement with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit since its inception. The TAG is already paying off big dividends.” The Texas Anti-Gang Unit East Texas is made up of employees with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Kilgore Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety CID & Highway Patrol, Bureau of ATF, Drug Enforcement Administration, Smith & Gregg County District Attorney’s Offices and Homeland Security Investigations.