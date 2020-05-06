Abbott sending ‘surge team’ to look at spiraling coronavirus rates near Texas meatpacking plants

The known infection rate in Moore County, north of Amarillo, far outpaces every other county in the state, with 19.91 infections per 1,000 residents — a rate roughly 13 times higher than the rate in Harris County, the state's most populous county. State health officials have been tracking a rapidly growing cluster of cases tied to the JBS Beef meatpacking plant in the town of Cactus. As of Sunday, that cluster comprised 243 people who had testified positive for the virus, including at least one person who had died. Not all of those individuals live in Moore County; the plant draws workers from a wide swath of the Panhandle and some from Oklahoma.