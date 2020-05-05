WEBXTRA: Tito’s Handmade Vodka donates hand sanitizer to Gregg County judge’s office

A post on Tito’s website dated Aril 10 reads, ″In our first two weeks of production we have produced, packaged and donated a few tons over our initial commitment of 24 tons of hand sanitizer. With updates to our production facilities, we now have the capacity to make at least 60 tons of hand sanitizer per week for as long as there is need, and we are working on ways to increase that capacity even further. We have donated sanitizer to critical frontline organizations in Austin and other local communities throughout Texas, as well as to New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan, California and Florida."