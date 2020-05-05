Vote to decide the city of Tyler’s new playground at Emmett J. Scott Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler wants the community to help it decide which new playground to install at Emmett J. Scott Park.
Anyone can vote on their favorite playground by using the survey posted on the Tyler Parks and Rec new Facebook page.
Emmett J. Scott Park, located at 1710 N. Confederate Ave. in Tyler, is currently undergoing renovations that will include a new basketball court, sidewalks, pavilion, and the new playground selected by the community.
Click here to take the survey and pick your favorite playground!
