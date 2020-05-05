Tyler police identify man killed in pedestrian crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Monday at 10:10 p.m. Tyler police responded to a pedestrian crash at the 1900 block of W Gentry Parkway involving a single-vehicle. The victim has been identified as Christian Gilstrap, 22, from Tyler.
According to witnesses, Gilstrap was attempting to walk across the Highway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling East on W Gentry. Gilstrap succumbed to his injuries at the crash site.
There is an ongoing investigation at this time but alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this accident.
