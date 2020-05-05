Tyler police identify man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred Saturday. The victim has been identified as Tony Bradford, 65, from Tyler.
Tyler police responded at 10:29 p.m. Saturday. The crash was at the 3800 block of Highway 64 West involving a single-vehicle.
Witnesses report Bradford was attempting to walk across the highway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling West on Highway 64. Bradford died from his injuries at the crash site.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle involved were treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries. Tyler police report the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this accident.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.